Heidi Klum‘s eldest daughter, Leni Klum, just made her debut as a model for Vogue! The proud mom said the stunning 16-year-old “can now show” the world who she truly is following her first-ever appearance on the cover of a fashion magazine.

“I’m so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own,” Heidi, 47, penned alongside a photo of them on the cover of Vogue Germany’s January 2021 issue. The outlet announced the mother-daughter duo as the cover stars on Thursday, December 10.

Instagram/HeidiKlum

Following the exciting announcement, Heidi took to social media to share the gorgeous snapshot, as well as a touching tribute for Leni in German. “You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are,” she gushed in the translated statement.

In her lengthy message, Heidi praised her blonde beauty for always making “the best out of” every situation. “I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up ‘normally.’ But what is normal?” Heidi wondered.

The Project Runway alum pointed out how Leni always embraced “growing up with three different daddies,” referring to ex Flavio Briatore, with whom she welcomed Leni, and ex-husband Seal, whom help raised Leni and their three younger kids, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11. Heidi’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, also came into their lives as a stepfather when she married the German rocker in 2018.

Even though the situation “probably” wasn’t easy for Leni to deal with as a young girl, Heidi believes it turned her daughter into “a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals,” she wrote. “And even more important: You are a really great person with your heart in the right place.”

Instagram/HeidiKlum

Now that Leni is starting to venture off in her own career, Heidi hopes her little girl will “always carry” the advice she’s given her throughout the last 16 years. “For the big decisions in life, but also for the very little ones,” she pleaded. “And even if you often don’t want to hear your mom’s clever advice, here’s another one: Never do something you don’t want to do and always listen to your gut instinct.”

As she concluded her post, the America’s Got Talent star reminded Leni that “Vogue is the best way to start the career” of your dreams. Despite it being “a little difficult” for Heidi to let Leni run off and “into this world,” she will “always do everything” she can to make Leni’s dreams come true. “I am proud to be your mom!” Heidi gushed.

Aside from her latest spread in Vogue, Leni has been pursuing her work as a model alongside Heidi on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model. Because the up-and-coming star finds her mom’s Hollywood work “interesting,” she’s been visiting the fashion show’s set. Now that Leni is “old enough” to get into the business, the TV personality is excited for her daughter’s future.

“Who knows, maybe in five years when I’m not hosting the show anymore maybe it’s going to be like Germany’s Next Top Model by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows,” the doting mama told People in early December. “She’s kind of playing with this idea.”

Congratulations to Leni!