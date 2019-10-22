Heidi Klum Is the Queen of Halloween! See the Supermodel’s Most Iconic Costumes Through the Years

For the past two decades, Heidi Klum has proclaimed herself as the Queen of Halloween thanks to her lavish parties in New York City. Over the years, we’ve witnessed the iconic supermodel dress up in some of the most elaborate costumes Hollywood has ever seen.

Since kicking off her Halloween celebrations with an annual bash in 2000, the 46-year-old beauty has been joined by some of the hottest stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba and many more, to celebrate one of the most fun nights of the year.

Even though Heidi’s star-studded guest list steps out in some of the most epic ensembles, the former America’s Got Talent judge always seems to have the most eye-catching and over-the-top costumes. Last year, she and her then-fiancé Tom Kaulitz dressed up as Shrek and Fiona from Disney’s Shrek.

Considering Halloween has come around once again, fans have been dying to know what the blonde beauty has dreamed up for this year. In mid-August, Heidi gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek inside her 2019 Halloween prep as she shared a video from her fitting.

“HALLOWEEN preparation 😛… don’t move a muscle!!!!!!!!!!” the beloved TV personality wrote on social media, adding the hashtags, “Heidi Klum Halloween” and “Heidi Klum Halloween 2019.” In the clip that she shared, Heidi can be seen carefully standing in lingerie and heels while one of her team members took pictures of her body for measurements.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel flooded the comment section begging the actress for any hint of her upcoming outfit. “OMG what’s it gonna be?! You are the queen of Halloween,” one user wrote, while another echoed, “Can’t wait to see what you come up with this year!!!” A third chimed in, gushing, “You always put so much effort in your costumes! I love it!”

Although Heidi has yet to give fans an inkling of what she and Tom, 30, will dress up as, we certainly can’t wait until they reveal themselves on October 30!

While Heidi’s 2019 costume is still TBD, take a walk down memory lane to see all the super fun costumes she dressed up in over the past 20 years!