She’ll never forget it. Heidi Klum just can’t stop thinking about her special day with husband Tom Kaulitz, as she continues to gush about her wedding.

“It was magical. It felt like, I actually didn’t want to come home anymore. It was so beautiful,” the 46-year-old told ET while enjoying a day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. “After being on this big boat, we went on a small, small sailboat, just my husband and I. And we went to all these beautiful little coves, ate way too much pasta, had the best time. The water is so beautiful. I didn’t want to come home.”

The happy pair tied the knot on August 3 after “secretly” exchanging vows way back in February. However, this isn’t the first time that the model has walked down the aisle — back in 1997 she married actor Ric Pipino, but they parted ways in 2002. Three years later, the former America’s Got Talent judge said I do again, this time to musician Seal. The duo would split in 2014. Even though her marriages may have not worked the first two times, that did not stop Heidi from trying again.

“I’ve been married twice. I still believe in love and marriage, I do. Even though I failed twice at it,” the Project Runaway alum said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — before marrying Tom. “I guess I’m not very good at it.” Although, it should come as no surprise that Heidi ended up tying the knot with the guitarist, 30, especially since she knew from the day she met him that he was the one.

“We met in February 2018 — and honestly I would have married him that day, probably!” the TV personality told UK’s Closer magazine. “I was surprised when he asked, but I was kind of thinking it was going to go that way because we just clicked.” In fact, Heidi’s four kids — Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9 — completely approve of their mom’s new man.

“The kids adore Tom. They can’t wait for the wedding,” Heidi told the outlet at the time. So incredible!

It certainly is great to see just how happy Heidi and Tom are!