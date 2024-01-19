How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor is a married man! The TV star revealed that he tied the knot with Jordana Jacobs at Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York, at the start of 2024.

“I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend,” he captioned a carousel of wedding photos on Instagram on Friday, January 19. “So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures. But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.”

In the pictures, snow fell around the couple as they celebrated their big day at the gorgeous venue. The comments section was full of love for the star, with many referencing his character Ted Mosby’s ending on How I Met Your Mother.

“I bet he will tell his kids about this,” one fan playfully wrote, while another said, “I have to ask, did she have a yellow umbrella?”

The happy couple first met at a sound meditation retreat and began dating shortly after, per multiple outlets. They opted to keep other details about their relationship pretty low-key.

“During the filming of this, I was very much newly with someone [who] I’m still with and continue to be very excited about,” he coyly said of their very private romance while promoting the series Fleishman Is in Trouble in November 2022.

In November 2023, Josh, 49, revealed that he and Jordana were living together in Brooklyn. At the time, he explained how his love life heavily inspired some of the new music he was working on.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

​​“As you get older, life is going to kick you around,” he told People. “It’s going to beat you up. You don’t get to midlife without some real heartache and heartbreak and being hurt and hurting people and feeling lost and scared and alone. I mean, in addition to feeling successful and happy and in love, you just get the full menu of emotions if you are paying attention.”

As for their engagement, Josh and Jordana kept their proposal largely under wraps. “In an unexpected twist, we’re getting married,” he told the outlet at the time.

Fans were elated to see that Josh was able to find his happily ever after as he shared the photos from the big day.

“Congrats dude,” another supportive comment read. “Can’t wait for the story of how you met her!”