Russell Crowe Once Said ‘I Do’ to Danielle Spencer! Learn About the Hollywood Star’s Ex-Wife

Russell Crowe doesn’t need to experience true love to perform a hit country music ballad like “Perfect in Your Eyes,” but he has had his fair share of romances throughout the years. Most notably, he once walked down the aisle with his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer.

Russell and Danielle are no longer together, but the former pair are on good terms. The Gladiator actor and the Australian actress first met on the set of The Crossing in 1989. According to reports, the exes dated on-and-off for a series of years before saying “I do” in 2003.

The Academy Award winner and Danielle tied the knot during a romantic wedding ceremony on Russell’s property in Nana Glen, a small village in New South Wales, Australia. Later that year, the Hollywood star and his spouse started their family when their son, Charles, was born in December, followed by son Tennyson in July 2006.

Russell and Danielle stayed together over the next six years, but by October 2012, news broke that they were separating. Despite going through their divorce as amicably as possible, it took more than five years for the ex-couple’s split to be finalized. At the time, Russell announced the news on Twitter, writing, “Yesterday, April 9th, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight time (Aus) … I officially became divorced. Thank you, linesman. Thank you, ball boys.”

Since then, Russell and Danielle have been “in and out of each other’s lives,” she told Sunday Style in 2015, noting she has no intentions of having anything but a cordial relationship with her ex-husband. “Obviously, I want to be on the best of terms with Russell.”

“We’ve been friends since we’ve been teenagers,” Danielle continued at the time. “We have kids together …. so ending up in a place where we’re not friends, or we’re not able to get together for the kids and do things like [go to a movie] premiere or [spend] Christmas morning, or things that are very important for the kids … I think that would be a really sad place to end up.”

Fortunately, the “Look Down” crooner and Danielle have excelled at juggling their post-divorce relationship and coparenting. The Pacific Drive actress proved she’s willing to put their differences aside when she wished her ex-love a happy birthday in April 2021.

“It has been a very tough and sad week for the Crowe family,” Danielle penned alongside throwback photos of Russell and their kids while referring to the March 2021 death of the star’s father. “Wishing you some happiness on your birthday today, Russell.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Danielle.