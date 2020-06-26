So funny! Russell Crowe hilariously revealed his two sons, Charles, 16, and Tennyson, 13, are isolating away from him in Sydney, Australia, amid the coronavirus pandemic because they can order as much Uber Eats as they want.

While speaking to Jimmy Fallon during the Wednesday, June 24, episode of his show, Russell said he was “a little affronted” because his home in “the bush,” a.k.a the outback, is the perfect place to be. “We got the wide-open spaces. We got all of these amazing things up here,” the A Beautiful Mind star said.

Shutterstock

“They were like, ‘No, no, dad, we’ve made the decision that in a pandemic, we’re going to isolate in the most populous part of the country surrounded by the areas that have the most infections,'” Russell joked. “And I’m like, ‘Guys, can I ask why?’ And my youngest one, who is just too honest, said, ‘Uber Eats.'”

Although the Australia native is away from his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Danielle Spencer, he’s been having a lot of fun with his dad in quarantine. “Isolating with the old man. 84 now,” Russell wrote on Instagram on April 5.

However, he still misses his kids greatly. When Russell and Danielle got divorced in 2018, he couldn’t be around his children as much as he wanted. “I have limited time with my kids,” the doting dad previously explained to Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa. “I don’t get to wake up with them every day.”

“And I get them every year between December 27 and January,” he continued. “So if you expect me to do anything, anything, I don’t give a sh-t what it is in that time that doesn’t include my children, well you can go and whatever.”

Since their breakup, Russell hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone else. In fact, the Robin Hood actor said he’s just been focused spending time with Charles and Tennyson. “There is nothing cooler than being that close to your kids,” he previously told Australia’s News.com. “One of my greatest fears is that over time they won’t want to spend all of their school holidays there with me. Because that is the best part of my year, when I have them to myself.”