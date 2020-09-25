Even though Kathie Lee Gifford‘s two kids, Cassidy Gifford and Cody Gifford, married their longtime loves amid the coronavirus pandemic, the former Today star said the wedding ceremonies were “more beautiful than ever.” The proud mom gave fans a glimpse inside her beloved daughter and son’s special days.

“Neither one of them had the weddings that they had dreamed of because COVID made it impossible,” the 67-year-old recently gushed to Entertainment Tonight, noting their smaller gatherings still “ended up being precious.”

Instagram/KathieLeeGifford

Despite originally planning to have “typical big weddings,” Cassidy, 27, and Cody, 30, were forced to cut down their guest list in order to comply with the social distancing rules. “This just got it down to the nitty gritty — who is closest family,” Kathie Lee explained.

The Live With Regis and Kathie Lee alum’s daughter tied the knot with her now-husband, Ben Wierda, in a ceremony in his backyard in Michigan on June 15. As for Cody, the handsome hunk walked down the aisle with Erika Brown over Labor Day weekend in Connecticut.

Even though she’s the mother of the bride and groom, Kathie Lee jokingly noted she “didn’t have to plan” Cassidy and Cody’s weddings. “I just had to show up,” she quipped. “I was sort of obligated.”

Now that both of her kiddos are officially off the market, the former Kathie Lee and Hoda host — who shares her children with late husband Frank Gifford — said she couldn’t be happier that they’re married to “two people that [she] just [adores].”

Dan Steinberg/Variety/Shutterstock

“[Ben and Erika] are just beautiful human beings, and to see your children happy like that — I know Frank’s smiling each day,” the loving mama sweetly continued. “We just sensed their dad just smiling.”

Kathie Lee may be over the moon about Cassidy and Cody’s nuptials, but she’s “not looking” for her own beau to sweep her off her feet. “It is going to take a very, very special person if I ever do get married again,” she explained to ET. “Frankly, I can’t see that happening.”

Instead, the Then Came You actress is counting her blessings. “She’s always in gratitude mode,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in August 2018. “She misses Frank desperately every day, but she’s healthy, her kids are thriving and she truly loves her life.”