Annette Bening Looks Elegant While Walking the Red Carpet at the 2024 Oscars [Photos]

Annette Bening’s look at this year’s Academy Awards did not disappoint! The Best Actress nominee wore an elegant ensemble while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars.

Annette, 65, paired a sparkling navy jumpsuit with a sheer robe. She added a pop of color with coral lipstick and had fierce glasses on to complete the look.