All of the Celebrity Couples Who Ended Their Relationships in 2022: See Which Stars Broke Up

Many of your favorite celebrity couples have decided to part ways in 2022. Maintaining a relationship in the public eye is definitely not easy, and some are ready to start new chapters in their lives. Celebrity breakups are devastating for some fans, with one popular Hollywood couple, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, announcing their shocking split at the start of the year.

Jason and Lisa met in 2004 at a jazz club in Los Angeles, the beginning of their relationship that lasted more than 16 years. The Cosby Show actress was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz and welcomed their daughter, Zoë Kravitz, in 1988. She and the Aquaman star welcomed their first child together, daughter Lola, in July 2007.

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” Lisa told Porter in 2018 about meeting Jason for the first time. “In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”

Their second child together, son Nakoa-Wolf, was born in December 2008. A few years later, Jason landed his breakout role as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, an arc that ended in the show’s first season. Though the series became an instant hit, the couple went through some tough times financially.

“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” the Hawaii native told InStyle in November 2020. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Things began to look up when Jason made his first appearance as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. He reprised the role in Justice League the following year. The 2018 film Aquaman was a box-office success. The pair had an intimate wedding at their California home a year before the film was released. Jason became known as a heartthrob on and off-screen, sharing sweet glimpses of his relationship with his wife on social media, or during red carpet appearances.

After a slew of heartbreaking celebrity breakups in 2021 of couples like Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook, Skylar Astin and Lisa Stelly and Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish, nobody ever expected Lisa and Jason to be next. However, the pair are dedicated to raising their two children after more than 16 years together.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrity couples who broke up in 2022 so far.