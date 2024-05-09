Kathie Lee Gifford’s life has changed so much since her three little blessings, grandkids Frankie, Finn and Ford, were born. This year for Mother’s Day, the Today alum has a lot to be grateful for.

“I told my kids every year don’t get me anything,” Kathie Lee, 70, told People in an interview published on Thursday, May 9. “Just be with me. And we FaceTime almost every day, early in the morning, because they’ve got two little ones — my son does and Cassidy’s got one little one.”

Kathie Lee’s son, Cody Gifford, shares Frankie, 23 months, and Ford, 5 months, with wife Erika Gifford. The former talk show host’s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, is a mom to son Finn, 10 months, whom she welcomed with husband Ben Wierda. Kathie Lee shares her son and daughter with late husband Frank Gifford, who died in August 2015 at age 84.

“They’re just precious,” Kathie Lee said of her grandsons. “I’m long past ever wanting gifts unless they wanted to make Bubbe a little painting. And those kinds of things make my heart sing. I also love singing to them and making up naughty little songs.”

The doting grandmother moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019, but tries to visit her family “as much as possible,” an insider told Closer in December 2023.

“She’s very spiritual, so she sees her grandchildren as God’s gifts,” a friend of the star told Closer that same month. “She says being a grandma — or Bubbe, as she prefers to be called — is a true blessing.”

Courtesy of Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Friends of the singer-songwriter know that Kathie Lee loves gushing about her grandkids any chance she gets.

“You might think she would be a smothering grandma, but she gives Cody and Cassidy and their spouses the space to parent,” the insider added.

Her instagram is full of adorable photos of the little ones and her kids. Last year, on Mother’s Day, Kathie Lee posted a sweet message about being a mom.

“Cody and Cassidy, I am forever grateful to The Lord for choosing me to be your mother,” she captioned a photo of her kids on the holiday in May 2023. “It has been the greatest joy of my life, and what a blessing to now watch Cassidy prepare for motherhood. Wishing a happy #MothersDay to all of the mothers out there.”