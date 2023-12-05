Family means the world to Kathie Lee Gifford, so much so that she often “toys with the idea of moving closer to her grandkids,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “But she loves the Nashville area.”

The Today alum gives kids Cody and Cassidy Gifford and their spouses “the space to parent” their little ones. “She does say she wishes they were closer, so who knows what the future may hold,” the source continues.

Kathie Lee, 70, has been living in Nashville for the past four years and absolutely loves the area. Still, she makes a point to visit her family “as much as possible.”

The Emmy winner is a doting grandmother to grandsons Frankie and Ford, both of whom were born to Cody, 33, and his wife, Erika Gifford. Cody currently lives in Connecticut with his wife and kids in the home that he grew up in.

She became a grandmother again when Cassidy, 30, welcomed son Finn with husband Ben Wierda. Though her grandchildren are young, Kathie Lee is already creating great bonds with them and sharing glimpses of their sweet moments together on Instagram.

“Kathie Lee is very spiritual, so she sees her grandchildren as God’s gifts,” the insider adds. “She says being a grandma is a true blessing. She calls them her little angels. She loves holding them, smelling them, reading to them and while she doesn’t want to rush it, she can’t wait to sit down with her grandkids and have conversations with them about life.”

Kathie Lee welcomed Cody and Cassidy during her marriage to Frank Gifford. The sports commentator died in August 2015 at age 84 of natural causes. Months later, the family revealed he suffered from a traumatic brain injury sustained during his days playing in the NFL.

Since Frank’s death, Kathie Lee and Cody have been dedicated to sharing information about CTE, “a brain disorder likely caused by repeated head injuries,” per Mayo Clinic. The grandmother of three also wants to make sure her grandkids “know about their grandfather Frank and she wants them to be polite, kind and giving,” the insider says.

This year, Kathie Lee has plans to spend the holidays with her loved ones and is looking forward to continuing family traditions.

“She’s planning on being with both her children, the grandchildren and their families this holiday,” the source shares. “It’s her favorite time of year, and she really enjoys having everyone together.”