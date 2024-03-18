Kathie Lee Gifford’s heart is full of love for her grandchildren! The Today alum shared the sweetest photo of her eldest grandson, Frankie, that will make your heart melt.

“I am completely in love with freaking Frankie,” Kathie Lee, 70, captioned the adorable picture of Frankie, 21 months, on Instagram on March 17.

The little one wore the cutest leather jacket with sunglasses and a green shirt. Frankie was born to Kathie Lee’s son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Gifford, in May 2022. “‘Love our family’ as Frankie keeps saying,” Erika commented on the post.

When Frankie was born, the doting grandmother couldn’t contain her excitement.

“My heart is bursting,” Kathie Lee wrote on Instagram after her eldest grandchild came into the world. “Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!”

Kathie Lee, who currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, has cherished every moment spent with her grandkids so far.

Courtesy of Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

“I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” she told Today.com in August 2022. “But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation.”

Frankie was named after his late grandfather, Frank Gifford, who died in August 2015 at age 84. He and Kathie Lee were married for 29 years.

“I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man,” the broadcaster said during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna in June 2022. “But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is.”

Cody and Erika are also parents of son Ford, whom they welcomed in November 2023.

“Welcome to the family Ford Matthew Gifford. Thank you God for this beautiful blessing. Bubbe already loves you so much Ford,” Kathie Lee wrote on Instagram after the baby’s arrival.

In addition to Frankie and Ford, 3 months, the singer-songwriter is a grandmother to grandson Finn. He was born to Kathie Lee’s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, and her husband, Ben Wierda, in June 2023.

“She’s very spiritual, so she sees her grandchildren as God’s gifts,” a friend of the star told Closer in December 2023 of her growing family. “She says being a grandma — or Bubbe, as she prefers to be called — is a true blessing.”