John James Recalls Landing His Big Break Alongside Tom Hanks

Throughout the 1980s, John James earned a legion of fans, as well as a Golden Globe nomination, portraying the ultraconservative and upstanding Jeff Colby on Dynasty and its glitzy spinoff, The Colbys. For a young man who grew up inspired by the actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, it was a dream job. “I was very fortunate to work with men like John Forsythe and Charlton Heston who possessed an inner strength that comes with experience,” John, 68, tells Closer. “They both were able to use that as actors, and I picked up on that.”

Today, with his children grown and starting families of their own, John’s excited to re-enter the acting game playing more mature roles. “Fifteen years ago, I was too old to be cast as a younger man, but too young to play an older man,” he explains. “But there’s gravitas at my age. Now I have character.”

How did you get your big break?

“Tom Hanks and I were in ABC’s talent search program. Young actors were put on hold for a year to see if [the network] could find them a series. Tom did Bosom Buddies, and I ended up doing Dynasty.”

You were a fan of Hollywood’s Golden Age stars, so Dynasty was a good fit. Did you get to meet many of your idols?

“When John Forsythe and I were invited to the Carousel Ball in Denver, we flew on a Gulfstream G500 with Cary Grant, Jimmy Stewart, Fred MacMurray, Robert Wagner and Henry Fonda. Another time, I remember being in Nolan Miller’s home squeezed on a sofa between Barbara Stanwyck, Ginger Rogers and Esther Williams — all of whom had had far too much to drink! And every month I was at Joan Collins’ house, where I might see Sidney Poitier or Roger Moore.”

Is it true that you had to give up your star billing to Charlton Heston when you were both on The Colbys?

“My agent told me I was going to get star billing on The Colbys but they’d be rolling back my salary three years to what I was making when I started on Dynasty. I agreed. Then a week later, he called back and said there was a huge problem. They’d just signed Charlton Heston to play Jeff’s father, and they’d given him star billing. So [producer] Aaron Spelling agreed to give me my current Dynasty salary in exchange for me taking second billing.”

Paul Redmond/Getty Images

During your hiatus, you often competed on Battle of the Network Stars. That always seemed like a good time.

“That’s when television was so much fun. The first one I did was with William Shatner as our team captain. Captain Kirk as my captain! One of my favorite memories was when William Devane from Knots Landing was CBS’ team captain. For the tug-of-war competition, he had his teammates go to the bathroom and not come out until they’d lost two required pounds. But there was nothing better than seeing Joan Collins doing the relay race wearing panty hose!”

You recently played President Biden in an independent feature, My Son Hunter. What was that like?

“The script was pretty damn good, and I’m actually very proud of it. It was a movie about a father and son. I approached the role with an understanding that you’re not an idiot if you become the president.”

You met President Ronald Reagan while you were starring on Dynasty. What was he like?

“President Reagan was such a nice, charming man. He took time to talk to me because he knew I was an actor. And Nancy certainly knew all about Dynasty. Everyone watched then.”

Did you ever get to meet anyone in the royal family?

“Yes. I was in the Dynasty makeup room early in the morning, and Joan [Collins] came marching in holding a piece of paper and said, ‘I have an invitation to meet the queen when she comes to Los Angeles to honor all her English subjects.’ I said, ‘Really, Joan? Well, then why did I also get one?” She said, ‘What, do you mean you got an invitation?!’”

“Why that was, I have no idea. But Joan and I ended up double-dating in one limousine. We stopped off at Rod Stewart’s house before heading off to meet the queen. It was a wonderful night!”

You’ll be celebrating your 35th wedding anniversary this year. What is your secret for a long marriage?

“It’s never easy, but it’s the ability to say you’re sorry even if you’re not wrong. The longer you’re together, the longer you realize this is it. I see so many actors my age divorcing their wives and ending up with younger women, which I just can’t understand. The memories, our history together, the children we’ve raised — it just builds a stronger commitment over the years.”

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

What are you most proud of?

“My kids and our family life. I wanted to devote my time to raising our kids so I stepped out of Hollywood, bought a farm in upstate New York and raised them in a small town. Generally I think I made the right choice in my life because I’m still married and have happy kids.”

Tell us about your children, Laura and Phillip.

“Laura gave birth to little Ellie in 2023, making me a grandpa. It was more nerve-racking listening to my daughter in labor than it was my wife. And my son spent 10 years in special operations in the Air Force as an air traffic controller, and now he’s an FAA controller in Norfolk [Virginia]. He’s married now and still serves in the Guard.”

You reunited with your fellow Dynasty alumni, Jack Coleman and Gordon Thomson, for a cabaret show. How did Cocktails With the Carringtons: A Dynasty Party come about?

“I always had a desire to do a variety-type show where we’d sing and tell stories. So I came up with Cocktails With the Carringtons. At first, Jack didn’t want to sing, but we ended up writing a couple songs and opened in Palm Springs before going off to Hollywood, Burbank and San Francisco. Supposedly we’re going to do another one. The audience just loved it.”

What do you know now that you wished you knew then?

“Be patient and know that if it’s going to happen, it’ll happen when it’s meant to.”