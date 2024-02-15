Over the past few years, there’s been one thing noticeably missing from Ryan Seacrest’s Instagram page — photos of his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky. The pair have been dating since 2021, but the American Idol host hasn’t posted much about his romantic relationship until now.

On Valentine’s Day, Ryan, 49, shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram page to pay tribute to Aubrey, 26. “Happy #ValentinesDay @aubreypaige_ , can’t wait to eat that cookie dough with you but first, @disneyparks churros,” he captioned the post, which included snaps of the pair having fun at Disney World.

Fans of the former Live cohost were losing their minds in the comments section of the post, as Ryan typically does not acknowledge his relationship on his account.

“Awww look at you w/ this hard launch!! Happy Love day you two!!” one person wrote, while another said, “I can’t believe you finally acknowledged her.”

While Ryan has remained pretty private about his relationship with the model so far, Aubrey has shared glimpses of their memories together on her own Instagram account. “Happy Valentines LOVERS. How do y’all plan on celebrating love today??” she captioned a selfie with her beau on Wednesday, February 14. Just days before, they attended a New York Fashion Week event together.

Courtesy of Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

In the midst of all of the support they received for their relationship, Ryan and Aubrey also faced a slew of criticism. Many have been critical of their 23-year age difference since the TV star and the fashionista were first linked.

“Oh, you think as he ages she’ll get bored and leave? 23 years is a big difference,” one person commented on Aubrey’s post. Supporters came to her defense, calling the haters “jealous.”

Courtesy of Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

Ryan had an 18-year age difference with his last long term girlfriend, Shayna Taylor. The former couple dated on-off for eight years before splitting for the final time in the summer of 2020.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” his rep said in a statement at the time. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

The new Wheel of Fortune host has never been engaged or married and does not have any children. He did recently announce that he decided to expand his family with a new dog named Olio. Olio joins Ryan’s other dog, Georgia, whom fans have gotten used to seeing in photos on his Instagram page.

“Georgia rolled her eyes for a couple of months,” Ryan told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about his dogs during a visit to Live on Monday, February 12. “And now they’re close.”