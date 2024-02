She’s Got His Back

Aubrey was in Ryan’s corner when he filmed his final episode of Live in April 2023.

“Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others.”