Ryan Seacrest is ready to be a dad — at least, according to his mother. A source exclusively tells Closer the ubiquitous TV host’s mom, Connie Seacrest, has been pushing her son to make her a grandma! Ryan, however, isn’t quite on the baby train. The 49-year-old revealed in 2022 that he was “happy in the present moment” with girlfriend Aubrey Paige, before hedging, “I think having kids at the right time would be great.”

But as Ryan gears up to mark three years with Aubrey, 26 — and his 50th birthday — Connie is convinced that time is now. “Connie knows that Ryan’s nervous about proposing, but he’s let too many nice girlfriends go. Aubrey’s a wonderful girl, and Connie can tell she’ll be a good mom,” says the source. “Connie can help plan a proposal, but there’s not much she can do about a grandchild — other than hope for one!”