Moving on! Ryan Seacrest is dating 23-year-old Instagram model Aubrey Paige Petcosky, Closer can confirm. He was photographed with the influencer after the pair spent the 2021 Memorial Day weekend together. The two were spotted arriving in style via helicopter to the West 30th Street Heliport in New York after a Hamptons getaway, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

“Ryan has met Aubrey’s family,” a source tells Us. “They think he’s a wonderful guy.” The publication adds that the two are “very happy together and doing great,” noting that the pair are “keeping their relationship very private.”

The 46-year-old American Idol host lovingly placed his arm around his new squeeze as they got off the helicopter and headed to Ryan’s awaiting vehicle. Aubrey showed off her model figure in tiny denim button-up jean shorts and a plunging, tight olive-green T-shirt.

Aubrey appears to be a fan of designer goods, as she carried several Gucci bags with her. The influencer had one purse slung in a cross-body style, as she held the other handbag in her right hand.

Ryan wore a protective face mask, dark-rimmed glasses and an off-white fedora. He looked summer stylish in a creme knit short-sleeved sweater with a collar and horizontal navy stripes. The former E! News host added a pair of blue jeans to keep his stylish look casual.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host follows Aubrey’s Instagram account, along with over 50,000 other fans. While Ryan hasn’t appeared on Aubrey’s page just yet, the backyard of his $85 million L.A. mansion was seen in one of her photographs. In May, she posed in a cheetah-print string bikini while lounging next to his pool.

Photo Courtesy Aubrey Paige/Instagram

Ryan seems to be changing things up in the dating department after being linked to a string of primarily blondes over the last two decades. He was with his last girlfriend Shayna Taylor, 29, on-and-off from 2013 through 2020. The pair initially split in 2014, but reunited again in 2016. Ryan and Shayna then went on to have a solid three-year relationship before calling it quits again in 2019.

But the two just couldn’t quit each other. They reunited one more time before breaking up for good in June 2020 following quarantine. It came as a surprise to fans, as Ryan had just given his relationship with Shayna a shout-out on Live the month prior.

On a May 2020 episode of Live, Ryan gushed, “I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna. It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we’re celebrating as well.”

In early July shortly after their split, Shayna shared a cryptic quote to her Instagram Stories about relationships taken from the inspirational Instagram account Rising Woman.

It read: “You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they’re not ready to show up. Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words.”

Prior to his relationship with Shayna, Ryan was with former Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough, 32, from 2010 through 2013. Following their split, the stunning blonde told Redbook magazine, “Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right. I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt. And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers.”

She then marveled about how different her relationship with her then-new love Brooks Laich, was, adding, “But now I’m not holding anything back, because I’d rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love.” Julianne and Brooks married in 2017, but she filed for divorce in November 2020, five months after the pair announced their separation.