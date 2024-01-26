Week of January 28 through February 3

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

At work, use your imagination. Act with certainty to receive the recognition you deserve and trust your instincts, Aqua!

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Once you know what you want, you can attract it. If a monetary situation relates to friends, set agreements in place to avoid a mix-up.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

When it’s about your career, slow down and build solid foundations that take you into the future. And make time for your life and love!

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

When you have an opportunity to further develop your career, don’t let it pass you by. If you’re looking for love, get out and socialize.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your life can feel somewhat destined. However, it’s up to you to know what you want, so you head in the right direction.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Meeting someone for the first time can feel like love at first sight. But remember, there’s more to love than an electric connection.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A new start with love can bring romance and happiness. Focus on work-life balance to stay in shape with your mind, body, and soul.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A new development at work can have you celebrating. And remember, sometimes you need to please yourself and not everyone else.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

If you need to have a discussion with a family member, don’t delay. Voicing your feelings will release a lot of stress, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A recent decision around your home and family can make you feel more settled and secure, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your career can progress now, but don’t jump to conclusions as more could be revealed.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Mars in your sign gives you the ability to think on your feet and put ideas into action.