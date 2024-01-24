Meghan Markle’s life before her fairytale wedding to Prince Harry was drastically different. The Suits actress had been married once before to Trevor Engelson from 2011 until their split in 2013. The former couple tied the knot in Jamaica, and while the venue was no Windsor Castle, it looked like their beachfront nuptials were something to talk about.

Scroll below to see pictures from Meghan’s first wedding in Jamaica.