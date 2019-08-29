Still crazy for each other! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had no problem showing off how in love they are recently, as they went the PDA route while in Hawaii.

On Tuesday, August 27, the celebrity couple were spotted getting quite close to one another in a pool. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 46, went all out in a striped-one piece bathing suit, while her man, 52, kept it cool in a pair of swim trunks. Both wore sunglasses and were all smiles — they also couldn’t keep their hands off one another.

The pair said I do in 2006, this coming after less than one year of dating. 13 years later they’re still together, and they’ve also added five kids to the mix — sons Liam, 12, Finn 6, and Beau 2, and daughters Stella, 11, and Hattie, 7. What a family! The couple once revealed some of their secrets to maintaining a super successful marriage.

“Finding those moments in the crazy-busy day to make eye contact, to kiss, to say ‘I love you,’ to touch in some form, I just feel like that’s really important,” the Chopped Canada alum gushed to Us Weekly. “If you go through your busy life — we’re working, we have kids — if you don’t take a moment, you’ll realize the entire day is gone, and you haven’t had that moment together and then it’s over. So we make sure we do that on a daily basis now,” Tori added. Sweet!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Tori and Dean living (and loving) it up!