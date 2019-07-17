It looks like Dean McDermott wants credit where it’s due! The Chopped Canada host recently opened up about the upcoming return of Beverly Hills, 90210 and raved about wife Tori Spelling for her involvement in the highly anticipated reboot.

“I’m so proud of her for doing it. She and Jennie [Garth] had created the — I don’t want to call it a reboot because it’s not a straight reboot, it’s a heightened version,” the 52-year-old gushed to Hollywood Life about the six-episode revival titled BH90210. “But, I watched her and Jennie go through the process of getting this project off the ground.”

Tori, 46, and Jennie, 47, will be teaming up with their old costars — Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley and Gabrielle Carteris — for the upcoming reboot. “Getting anything green-lit in Hollywood and made is a huge accomplishment,” Dean explained, therefore he couldn’t be more over the moon for Tori and the rest of the cast. “I’m just so proud of her,” he said. “I’m so proud of Jennie. I’m thrilled that everybody’s back together.”

The Due South star also squashed any speculation of bad blood between Tori and Shannen, 48. As diehard Beverly Hills, 90210 fans know, the two women weren’t the best of friends while the beloved drama series was in its heyday.

“Everything’s going great. There’s no feud with her and Shannen,” he insisted to the publication. “You know the deal. It sells magazines and, you know, it’s clickbait.”

News of the reunion first made headlines in February after FOX announced that it had picked up the show. After reports broke that actor Luke Perry had died in March, fans wondered if Beverly Hills, 90210 would pay homage to his beloved character, Dylan McKay.

In May, Gabrielle — who became a household name while playing Andrea Tuckerman on the first five seasons of the ‘90s drama — revealed that the reboot will address his passing on the show. “We don’t want to go and make a success out of the show based on that so we’ll definitely tilt our head to that, but I think that we don’t want to go and in any way try to glorify that to make our show successful,” the actress, 58, explained to Closer Weekly at the panel for Geena Davis’ This Changes Everything documentary. “And I don’t think Luke would want that. So, we’re going to do it in a very respectful way.”

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!