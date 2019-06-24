This is … awkward. Dean McDermott was once forced to talk about sex with son Jack — and it wasn’t just to go over the birds and the bees. The Chopped Canada host revealed on Monday, June 24, that his now 20-year-old son once walked in on him having sex with wife Tori Spelling.

“When [Tori] and I first got together, I had Jack every other weekend,” the 52-year-old explained during an episode of his “Daddy Issues” podcast with cohosts Adam Hunter, Nicky Paris and Jay Mohr. “He couldn’t sleep one night and — we were making a lot of noise — and … I just happened to be looking that way towards the door. I saw the doorknob turn.”

Dean — who welcomed Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, and shares kids Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2, with Tori — awkwardly added, “I didn’t hear it, I saw it turn, and I was like, ‘Oh, s–t,’ and then a crack of light. I jumped off and sat on the edge of the bed,” he recalled. “He said, ‘Dad is everything OK?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I just got a migraine.'” Smooth, Dean!

Chances are Dean and Tori have been walked in on by their other kiddos at some point considering the Slasher actor dished that they have sex all the time. “We go every day,” he shared on the podcast. “It never stops.” Dean even gushed to his cohosts about what “hot” wife Tori means to him. “She’s sexy as hell,” he said. “I look at her, and she just oozes sexuality.”

Although they’ve been married for over thirteen years, Dean recently dished that he has no trouble keeping things fresh with the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress. “We’ve never had to worry about the spark,” he shared with In Touch Weekly in one of the magazine’s recent issues. “It’s there in good times, bad times, busy times … I’ve got a super hot wife, what can I say?”

Dean and Tori are marriage goals forever!