When it comes to nostalgic ’90s TV shows, it’s hard to not put Beverly Hills, 90210 at the top of the list. After all, it literally ran for 10 seasons from October 1990 until May 2000. With the latest installment in the franchise hitting the small screen today in the form of BH90210, what does the cast look like then and now?

If you’ll recall, Darren Star‘s teen soap opera followed the lives of a group of friends living in the ritzy Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles as they go through the ups and downs of high school and as they transition to college and the adult world. It was a seminal series that many grew up watching.

In addition to essentially creating and popularizing a genre, it also made stars of its cast — which included Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Tiffani Thiessen and Ian Ziering. There were many changes in this group of actors throughout the run, but Jennie, Brian, Tori and Ian were the only ones to appear in every episode.

As for BH90210, the 2019 revival, all of the above — except for Tiffani, who was busy filming a Netflix show, and Luke, who sadly passed away this year — will return. Instead of reprising their roles, though, the actors will be playing heightened versions of themselves as they are launching a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Click through to see what the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 looked like then and now in honor of BH90210 — which premieres Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX. Don’t miss it!