They have been married more than 10 years, but that doesn’t mean that the fire has been put out for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott — in fact, the couple reveal how exactly they have kept those flames burning for years.

“I’m madly in love with my husband. I’m really blessed, 14 years. 14 in May,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 46, told Closer Weekly and other reporters while attending the Nights of The Jack Friends & Family VIP Preview Night. “Yeah, I look at him everyday and I’m like I’m so in love with him. Even when I’m mad at him I look at him and I think he’s so hot.” No surprise here, but Tori’s man feels the same exact way.

“It’s mutual,” the actor, 52, responded. “I popped in, she was getting her hair done today and I popped in after the gym to see her to get my hair relaxed. I have a wave in my hair. I was like, ‘Babe, you’re so beautiful,’ and she’s like ‘You’re crazy,’ and I’m like ‘About you.’ You’ve seen the foils, right? And the outfit she had on she was so cute. I said, ‘You look cute adorable and beautiful.’”

Not only is the happy couple crazy about each other, they are in each other corner’s when it comes to their careers — Dean currently has a podcast titled Daddy Issues, but Tori is completely fine with whatever he shares on the air. “You know what? She’s my biggest supporter and as racy as some of the shows have been, she still supports me 150%. God bless her,” Dean revealed.

“I mean, if you’re not real, then you know you’re faking it,” he continued. “And people are going to see that and our relationship is for real, our kids are for real our life is for real. We just put it out there.”

The loving couple have been married since 2006. They share five kids — daughters Stella, 11, and Hattie, 7, and sons Liam, 12, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2. However, don’t expect the pair do welcome another baby anytime soon. “You know what, I feel so blessed with the five I have, I wouldn’t think to chance it and we’re happy and our family is complete so probably no,” Tori told Closer and others. “I don’t ever like to say ‘never’ because I believe what’s meant to be is meant to be.”

Although Tori knows she can handle a big household. “Its cause we’re all women and we multitask and do it really well and get work and cooking done at the same time,” the Stori Telling author explained. “And like to run a business and run a house. I think its just I don’t know if I feel like it’s having a keen mom ear and you can just hear different conversations and you answer one before the other and you be like Im getting to that and I’m getting to that and I have to do it five times … and it works out.” How great to hear!