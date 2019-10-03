It seems like Tori Spelling is more than happy being the proud mom of five kids. While hanging out at the “Nights of the Jack” VIP Preview Night on Wednesday, October 2, the beloved BH90210 star opened up about her brood of kids and revealed whether she and husband Dean McDermott see another baby in their future.

“You know what, I feel so blessed with the five I have, I wouldn’t think to chance it and we’re happy and our family is complete so probably no,” the 46-year-old beauty revealed to Closer Weekly and other reporters. “I don’t ever like to say ‘never’ because I believe what’s meant to be is meant to be.”

The Scary Movie 2 actress — who is the loving mama of Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, also 7, and Beau, 2, with her longtime husband — even got candid about the difficulties of raising kids of all ages. “Its cause we’re all women and we multitask and do it really well and get work and cooking done at the same time,” she said.

“And like to run a business and run a house. I think its just I don’t know if I feel like it’s having a keen mom ear and you can just hear different conversations and you answer one before the other and you be like Im getting to that and I’m getting to that and I have to do it five times,” Tori, who is also the stepmom of Dean’s 20-year-old son Jack, shared at the event. “And it works out.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Although the power couple wasn’t ruling out the possibility of another child in the past, it looks like Tori and Dean are happier than ever with their brood just the way it is. In fact, The Masked Singer alum gushed that she and her man are having the time of their lives raising 2-year-old Beau.

“He is our family parrot, he literally says whatever you say, verbatim,” Tori adorably explained. “In full sentences and songs. We could do the funniest videos and it’s hilarious. We were in Vegas recently and we got him to say ‘Dolla dolla bills yo,’ and he’ll be like ‘I’m dope,’ and, like, it’s amazing.” LOL!

It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned for any baby announcements from these two!