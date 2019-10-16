See Tori Spelling and Other Hollywood Stars as They Enjoy Fun Fall Activities — Take a Look!

It’s that time of the year again! Fall has finally come around and Hollywood’s hottest stars are happier than ever to be partaking in fun activities. Whether stopping by the local pumpkin patch or picking apples at an orchard fam, Tori Spelling, Reese Witherspoon and many other moms and dads are thrilled to be basking in the season of spooks and thrills.

Ever since October rolled around, Tori has enjoyed a plethora of fall activities with her adorable family. On October 7, the BH90210 star and husband Dean McDermott paid a visit to the Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Culver City, California, along with their kids — Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2.

The proud mama, 46, took to Instagram to document their fun-filled outing. Tori shared the cutest pics of her and her family — who were dressed up as cats — as they enjoyed themselves at the famous pumpkin farm.

“We combined our 2 loves tonight… @gogosqueez and visiting the pumpkin patch!” the Spelling It Like It Is author wrote on Instagram. “Fun celebrating with [my kids] at #gogoween at #mrbonespumpkinpatch. Amazing DIY costume fashion show too!” Tori even added an adorable hashtag that reads “kitty chic family.”

While recently attending the “Nights of the Jack” VIP Preview Night on October 2, Tori opened up about her upcoming Halloween festivities. During her chat with Closer Weekly and other reporters, the blonde beauty dished how she gets her kiddos excited for the spooky season.

“So I love to dress up and I love to do DIY costumes,” she revealed during the event. “I did convince them, since we have two things to go to — one before Halloween — if we could do a family costume for that, then [for] Halloween they can do whatever they want.”

The mom of five explained that since her kids “range up to 12,” getting the group together for Halloween isn’t that easy considering they “have different ideas of what they want to do” as far as costumes. Although “it is really hard” to please her children because “they are varying ages,” Tori joked she can still “kind of get away with still putting on [Beau] what I want and making him a family costume.” LOL!

We can’t wait to see what Tori and her family dress up as for Halloween!

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to check out your favorite Hollywood stars enjoying fun-filled fall activities!