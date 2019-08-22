Ciara‘s beloved husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, is adored as the ultimate “good guy” of the NFL.

But in an exclusive interview with Men’s Journal, the 30-year-old dad insisted he was a “bad kid” and even a bully!

“I was going to church to see the cute girls,” he said.

However, he suddenly “changed” after suffering a nightmare.

“In sixth grade, I had a dream that my dad passed away,” he explained. “And that Sunday, I went to church, and I just start bawling all of sudden. And that’s when my life kind of changed.”

According to the interview, he “fell in love with Jesus” at that moment.

Now, the superstar has a $140 million contract with the Seahawks — and owns a clothing line, a sports-prediction app and a production company.

He married his pop star wife in 2016, and the couple now shares daughter Sienna, 2.

