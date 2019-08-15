Oh, baby! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz sure seem to be enjoying their new life as a married couple. The adorable newlyweds — who tied the knot aboard a yacht in Italy on August 3 after “secretly” exchanging their vows in February — have been celebrating their recent nuptials with a lavish honeymoon in Italy.

The 46-year-old model and the 29-year-old rocker beau have never seemed happier as they are traveling all over the stunning Italian coast. Heidi, who was previously married to musician Seal and actor Ric Pipino, gushed about finding her one true love at the America’s Got Talent semifinals in September 2018.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she told People at the time about Tom. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.” Aww, so sweet!

