Making amazing memories! Heidi Klum recently celebrated her marriage to now husband Tom Kaulitz — and her children decided to give her quite the beautiful gift: a painting.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, August 9, to share the lovely painting that her four kids —Helene, 15, Henry, 14 Johan, 12, Lou, 9 — made. “Our Wedding Day Collaboration Painting by [my children],” the model captioned the snap showing a boat with her and her new husband on it, along with the little ones as well. The flag of Germany sits on top too.

Take a look at the beautiful painting below!

Fans were all about the memorable painting, as they took to the comments section to respond. “This is the cutest ever! Perfectly suitable for a dream wedding so full of love like this!” Another wrote, “I am sure this is by far the best gift you got.”

On August 3, the Project Runway alum and her love, 29, honored their marriage with a second wedding in Capri, Italy — this coming after the pair secretly tied the knot earlier this year in February. Prior to the happy couple saying I do to each other, the former America’s Got Talent judge opened up about their relationship and their Christmas Eve engagement.

“We met in February 2018 — and honestly I would have married him that day, probably!” she told U.K.’s Closer magazine. “I was surprised when he asked, but I was kind of thinking it was going to go that way because we just clicked.” So sweet!

The blonde beauty must be all smiles these days, especially since her children — who she shares with her ex-husband, Seal — are crazy about Tom as well. “The kids adore Tom. They can’t wait for the wedding!” Heidi said earlier this year. “They’ll be very involved in it all.”

We are so happy for Heidi and Tom and wish them nothing but the best!