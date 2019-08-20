What’s the best cure for getting over an ex? Spending some quality mother-daughter time, of course, and that’s exactly what Katie Holmes did with Suri Cruise on Monday, August 19.

The stylish twosome were spotted in New York City soon after news that the Dawson’s Creek actress, 40, had split from Jamie Foxx started making the rounds. Closer Weekly can confirm that Katie and the Ray actor, 51, have broken up after six years of dating.

For the outing, Katie donned a grey top fashionably tucked into a pair of jeans with sneakers and sunglasses to top of the look. Suri, 13, on the other hand, wore a long skirt with a floral shirt and sandals.

The pair seemed to be in good spirits despite the messiness that is Katie and Jamie’s falling out. Sources told In Touch that Katie had been arguing with Jamie “nonstop over his partying” and she “always had a hard time” dating him given the long distance of her living in NYC while he’s in Los Angeles. Another source told the magazine that Katie and Jamie have been “on and off for a while.”

An insider also told Us Weekly that Katie is the one who pulled the plug on their relationship — not Jamie.

The A-list duo had been rumored to be an item as far back as 2013, though they only recently began publicly flaunting their love in front of the cameras, posing for photos together at the 2019 Met Gala.

While Suri is Katie’s only child — shared with ex-husband Tom Cruise — Jamie is dad to two daughters, Corinne, 25, whom he shares with Connie Kline and Annalise, 10, whom he shares with Kristin Grannis.

Given the fact that these two reside in different cities and are busy being parents to their respective kids, it seems as though they are moving on pretty easily. Have the consciously uncoupled? It definitely seems so.