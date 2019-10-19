Special relationships can be formed if you find yourself spending almost everyday with the same small group, and an incredible bond is exactly what has happened between The View cohosts Abby Huntsman and Whoopi Goldberg.

Abby, 33, attended The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala on Thursday, October 17, and revealed just how close she is with The Ghost actress, 63. “Whoopi’s like a special mother figure,” the TV personality exclusively told Closer Weekly. “She puts her arm around me and tells me ‘you’re going to be okay.’ She’ll like touch me in the middle of a commercial break and make me feel … She’s like ‘I know you’re tired but I got you.”

In fact, Abby even revealed that Whoopi is the leader of the panel, which also includes Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain. “When she was out last year with pneumonia, when she almost died, it was a really tough couple of months for the show,” Abby explained. “We realized like, I think in that moment, the glue that she is for all of us. She’s such a special person, and I think the audience sees that too. There’s something special about her.”

Abby also just can’t picture the popular ABC daytime talk show without two of her long-running cohosts. “I can’t imagine ‘The View’ without Whoopi and Joy,” she revealed. “I just can’t and I asked Joy the other day, I’m like ‘how long are you going to do the show?’ and she wants to do it as long as she can because she’s like ‘this is what I get up to do every day. This is what I love.’ I think at least for the next few years, through this election cycle you’re going to see them there.”

Abby couldn’t help but to also gush about her close pal Meghan, 34. “I’ve been really good friends with [her] for a long time and we’ll FaceTime almost every night so we’re very very close,” she told Closer. So sweet!

It is always great to hear just how close all of the ladies from The View are!

ABC/Heidi Gutma

Reporting by Diana Cooper.