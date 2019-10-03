Before she was causing controversy on The View and walking off the set, it seems like Meghan McCain was quite the party animal — and she aimed to proved that in a recent post.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram on October 3, to recall a time where she found herself living in Los Angeles when she was young, and having quite the good time with her close pal and hairstylist Josh Rupley. “[Josh] with the green hair, me with the pink. I was living in Hollywood in what could best be described as the ultimate bachelorette loft with a balcony that looked directly at the Capitol records building on Hollywood and vine,” the TV personality wrote next to a throwback photo of the two friends. “I had giant gold angel wings in my living room, lots of blue velvet and 70’s gold mirrored furniture and a closet bigger than my bedroom. I wanted my place to look like Graceland meets ‘Scarface.'”

The Dirty Sex Politics author goes on to reveal that she lived near actors and adult film stars, and found herself going on dates with the “weirdest, creative, eccentric and also the most deeply dysfunctional men.” Aside from the that, Meghan also touched on the “over the top 30th birthday party she threw for herself” at “both the Chateau Mormont AND the sunset marquis for the after, after party.”

“I have so many hundreds of crazy/beautiful memories than I could possibly write out on an Instagram post,” Meghan continued. “I think I had more fun in my twenties than absolutely anyone else in all of media (at least political). … There are many photos documenting this particular moment in time you can find skewed all over the internet. Also for everyone who ever called me an ice queen — you never really got the chance to know me.”

Fans were all about this honest post, and they made Meghan know down in the comments section. “Every word of this is amazing. Love this side of you and god bless the 20s,” one person said. While another added, “Love your hair like that, you should do it again!”

These days, Meghan is still quite open and outspoken — even when it comes to being the sole conservative voice on The View. “I try to think of, as cheesy as it sounds, what [former panelist] Elisabeth Hasselbeck used to mean to me when I was young,” she explained to ET. “I used to watch ‘The View’ in college and she was really such an icon for young Republican women and I hope I’m giving that to anyone that’s watching. I know there’s people in the middle of the country that feel like they’re really happy that someone is representing them.”