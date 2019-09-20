She may be one of the most sought after actors on the planet, but Charlize Theron is a lot more than just someone we see on the big screen time and time again — she’s also an incredible mother to two kids, Jackson and August.

In March 2012, the Oscar winner decided to add a member to her family, as she adopted what would be her first child. Just three years later, the A-lister would once again take in another kid. Charlize is currently raising her two little ones on her own — however, she has made it clear that adoption is something she has been thinking about for quite some time.

“I was always aware that there are so many children in this world who don’t have families. This was always my first choice,” the Monster star once revealed. And while she has admitted to having “bad days” as a parent, and even making “mistakes,” Charlize is grateful that her mother, Gerda Maritz, is around to help.

“I knew that I would [need] to have my mom help me if I was going to do this as a single parent,” the Hollywood star continued. “To not acknowledge her in coparenting would be a lie. I’m so lucky to have that.” While Charlize does her best to keep her kids out of the spotlight, she did recently reveal that her eldest child is transgender.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” the Long Shot costar told Daily Mail in an interview. “Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!’”

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She added, “So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive … They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide.” It is clear that Charlize is a fantastic mother!

Scroll on down below to meet and get to know each one of Charlize’s children!