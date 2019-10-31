No matter how old she gets, Jennifer Garner will never be too cool for dressing up on Halloween. The 13 Going on 30 actress proved this to her fans as she took to Instagram on Thursday, October 31, and revealed her epic costume for 2019 — a United States Postal Service mailbox!

“Live your truth, people. Happy Halloween,” the 47-year-old hilariously captioned her Instagram post, which included an adorable video she edited together. Before revealing her epic mailbox ensemble, the clip began with a snippet from the star’s commencement speech at Dennison University this past May.

“When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy,” Jen said as she addressed the crowd at the time. “Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you can be a mailbox?” The video then quickly cut to the Peppermint star waltzing and twirling out of her home’s front door wearing a blue mailbox costume that read “United States Postal Service” on the front. She also wore a matching blue USPS hat and red and white-checkered socks. LOL!

Fans of the Golden Globe winner were obviously completely blown away by her creative costume. “You always make my day!” one fan wrote in the comment section, while another echoed, “Yes, a million times yes!!!” A third follower chimed in, gushing, “If there were only a few more Jennifer Garners in the world … it would be a better place!”

Each year, fans look forward to what creative idea Jen comes up with for her and her family’s Halloween costumes. Although the proud mom of three — who shares Violet, 13, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 7, with amicable ex-husband Ben Affleck — loves going all-out for the spooky celebration, she recently dished why the holiday is getting more difficult each year.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“It definitely gets harder [as the kids get older],” Jen recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “I remember one year when I talked both my girls into dressing up as pigs, and they were so cute! And now they would be like, ‘No, mom. Oh, my gosh, no!’ It’s harder, but they’re going to be cute, whatever they are.”

Despite the difficulties of pleasing her kids, Jen gushed that she couldn’t be more lucky to be the mama of her beautiful brood. “I have kids that are funny and smart, and I think they’re awesome,” she sweetly shared. “They change you wholly, and completely and not at all. I’m lucky to have them.”

We wonder if Jen’s kids are dressing up as letters and stamps!