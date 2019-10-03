October has finally rolled around and Jennifer Garner is already in the Halloween spirit! While chatting with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming fall festivities, the 13 Going on 30 actress opened up about Halloween with her kids, revealing why she’s had a more difficult time picking out costumes the last few years.

“It definitely gets harder [as they get older],” the 47-year-old beauty — who shares Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — said. “I remember one year when I talked both my girls into dressing up as pigs, and they were so cute! And now they would be like, ‘No, mom. Oh, my gosh, no!’ It’s harder, but they’re going to be cute, whatever they are.” LOL!

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Over the years, Jen has dressed up her kids in a plethora of adorable Halloween costumes. In 2013, Violet dressed up as a mummy, while her little sister donned a Madeline costume. Last year, the Peppermint star disguised herself as a Maleficent-inspired witch as she took her three kids trick-or-treating in their Halloween ensembles.