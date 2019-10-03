Jennifer Garner Reveals Getting Her Kids in the Halloween Spirit is ‘Harder’ as They Get Older
October has finally rolled around and Jennifer Garner is already in the Halloween spirit! While chatting with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming fall festivities, the 13 Going on 30 actress opened up about Halloween with her kids, revealing why she’s had a more difficult time picking out costumes the last few years.
“It definitely gets harder [as they get older],” the 47-year-old beauty — who shares Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — said. “I remember one year when I talked both my girls into dressing up as pigs, and they were so cute! And now they would be like, ‘No, mom. Oh, my gosh, no!’ It’s harder, but they’re going to be cute, whatever they are.” LOL!
Over the years, Jen has dressed up her kids in a plethora of adorable Halloween costumes. In 2013, Violet dressed up as a mummy, while her little sister donned a Madeline costume. Last year, the Peppermint star disguised herself as a Maleficent-inspired witch as she took her three kids trick-or-treating in their Halloween ensembles.
Although it’s “harder” to get them into the Halloween spirit, Jen dished that she couldn’t feel more blessed to be the mom of her adorable brood. “I have kids that are funny and smart, and I think they’re awesome,” she gushed to the outlet. “They change you wholly, and completely and not at all. I’m lucky to have them.”
Although Jen seems like a hoot when it comes to parenting, the Alias alum once dished that her three kids actually don’t consider her fun at all! “If you’re like me, I kill the fun,” she told Jimmy Fallon on September 12. “I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me the dragon. They have all these names for me.”
The Elektra actress also revealed that one of her daughters even wrote her a note to address how lame she thinks she can. “When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you!” Jen hilariously shared.
In our opinion, Jen seems like one of the most fun moms in Hollywood!