Having Jennifer Garner as your mom may seem like a grand old time, but that isn’t exactly the case — and that’s because according to one of the actress’ daughters, she isn’t about fun.

“If you’re like me, I kill the fun,” the 13 Going on 30 star told Jimmy Fallon during her appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday, September 12. “I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me the dragon. They have all these names for me.” In fact, one of Jennifer’s young girls even wrote a note for her.

Shutterstock

“When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you!” the Alias alum shared. Jennifer shares three kids — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. However, there is some good news for her trio of children: a special time called “Yes Day” where Jennifer doesn’t shoot down everything.

“A 13-year-old and a 7-year-old have a different idea about what they’d like to get out of ‘Yes Day,'” the Golden Globe winner explained. “They have to agree ’cause it’s just one day.”

She added, “The one thing they can agree on is basically making an ass out of me.” Sounds fair! This isn’t the first time that Jennifer has revealed something quite quirky that she does with her kids — she recently explained a game she plays to get her children to try new foods.

“I’ll say, ‘Just try a bite of this,’ and they’ll say, ‘Can we play ‘Like it, Love it, Want More of it?'” the A-lister told theSkimm. “They’ll take a bite and we’ll narrate it like we’re a broadcast announcer.” The star then to act it out.

“We’ll say, ‘Oh, look, Sam Affleck has the meatball on his fork. The fork is going to his mouth. Sam Affleck is … it is in his mouth. He is chewing! He’s chewing, he’s chewing, he’s swallowing! You can’t tell what he’s thinking — what is he thinking? And the verdict is … !’” Jennifer gushed.

While her kids may call Jennifer a no-fun mom, it certainly seems like she’s a creative one!