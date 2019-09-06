It is quite clear that Jennifer Garner is one heck of a mom, but now she’s admitting that she has eased up a bit when it comes to parenting.

“I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mom,” the 47-year-old told Katie Couric at an INBOUND panel on Thursday, September 5. “I can’t really complain about my kids. They’re pretty awesome. They humor me.” The actress shares her three children — daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son, Samuel, 7 — with her ex-husband, fellow actor Ben Affleck. The 13 Going on 30 star also revealed just how difficult it is sometimes to make food for her little ones.

MEGA

“Here I am making homemade Wheat Thins like a nerd, and my kids don’t want them,” Jennifer told the journalist, 62. “The harder you work on whatever you’re making for your kids, the less apt they are to eat it.” While the A-lister has no problem speaking about her kids, she has made it quite clear that she is not a fan of showing them off on social media platforms.

“It’s so gnarly to be a kid now. I guard my kids’ privacy as much as I possibly can, and I’ve never posted pictures of them on Instagram,” the Golden Globes winner recently revealed to InStyle for the mag’s anniversary issue. “I used to refuse to say their names during interviews — but everyone knows their names! I would just say ‘my eldest,’ which I still do out of habit a lot.” Jennifer adds that she finds herself struggling to shares pictures despite her children being older now.

MEGA

“I’m sure there are times my kids would really love to see themselves reflected on my social media in a fun way and to have the attention they would get from that,” the Alias alum said. “But I’ve fought too hard against it. It would feel hypocritical. … There’s no implied judgment of people who do put their kids up there. I just don’t think most kids have been hounded in the way that mine were when they were little. We were hounded 24/7 for 10 solid years, and it changes you.”

We’re just glad that Jennifer and Ben are such wonderful coparents to their three kids!