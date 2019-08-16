How sweet! Jennifer Garner and her daughter, Violet, looked like they had a blast recently, as they were spotted shopping together.

The 47-year-old was seen in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 15, with her eldest child, 13. The actress was seen in a navy cashmere sweater, matched with some red shorts and a pair of sneakers. She topped it all off by wearing some cat-eye sunglasses. Violet was all smiles, as she sported a graphic tee and some denim shorts.

The Alias alum shares Violet, as well as two more kids — daughter Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7 — with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The pair tied the knot in 2005 before parting ways in 2015. However, while they may not be a couple anymore, that does not mean they don’t work together for the sake of their three children.

“She’s wonderful,” the Oscar-winner once said of his ex-wife while on Today. “I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible.” So incredibly sweet!

