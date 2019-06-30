It is very apparent that Jennifer Garner tries to spend as much time with her kids as possible, and she showed that again by going book shopping with her oldest daughter, Violet.

On Saturday, June 29, the 47-year-old was spotted with the 13-year-old, as the pair headed to a bookstore in Santa Monica. The duo were matching as well, as the actress sported a white t-shirt, tucked into her jeans. She accessorized with a watch and some sunglasses. Her daughter also wore a casual tee.

The Alias alum shares Violet and two other kids — Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7 — with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The pair were married from 2005 before parting ways in 2018. While they may not be together anymore, the Gone Girl director still praises the mother to his children.

“She’s wonderful,” the 46-year-old gushed of his wife on Today. “I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible.” He continued, “Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central part of your life, and that’s good.”

“Dads are so important to kids, and it’s our responsibility to be there for them, and to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms. That’s really the central preoccupation in my life,” Ben confessed. “It’s what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

