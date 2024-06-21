Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Kids: Meet the Pair's 3 Children

As much as Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck care about their successful careers, their three kids, Violet, Fin and Samuel, will always be their No. 1 priority. This certainly hasn’t changed even though the 13 Going on 30 actress and the Batman star called it quits in 2015.

The former pair first tied the knot in 2005. Jennifer and Ben started their family the same year when they welcomed their eldest daughter, Violet. The Hollywood duo expanded their brood when their second child, Fin, arrived in 2009, followed by their youngest, son Samuel, in 2012.

The duo shocked the world when they announced they were going their separate ways in June 2015. Ben went on to marry Jennifer Lopez in 2022. The “On the Floor” singer is a mom to twins Emme and Max, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Violet Affleck

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The ex-couple’s firstborn, Violet, arrived on December 1, 2005. As she grew up in the Hollywood spotlight, fans noticed the uncanny resemblance between her and her mom. However, Violet “not only [looks] identical to Jen, [but] they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking,” a source once told In Touch Weekly. “Violet [is] a real mommy’s girl.”

Aside from cooking in the kitchen, Violet “likes to explore and play” with beauty products. The Daredevil alum said she’ll even ask her mom for makeup advice!

“She’s really smart about, ‘OK, now I’m leaving the house, now I need to check with my mom because chances are, she’s gonna make me take this lip off,’” the proud mom Joked with People in March 2019. “Which I do. So that’s kind of where we are with it.”

Violet is also the best big sister to her younger siblings. “Violet’s extremely protective of Seraphina and Samuel and really watches out for [them],” the insider shared. “She’s extremely mature for her age.”

As the eldest child of Jen and Ben, the Pearl Harbor alum can’t believe how quickly Violet is growing up. “My daughter is 15 today. Can you stand it? Little Violet Affleck, she is 15,” the Emmy nominee marveled during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna in early December 2020.

When asked how she’s going to react when Violet wants to start dating, Jen jokingly dished she’s not worried about her daughter coming home and telling her that she thinks a “boy is cute.”

“All I know is she’s in Zoom school … she goes to an all-girls school,” Jen shared while cracking up into laughter.

In May 2024, Jennifer cried as she watched Violet graduate from high school.

“Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣),” Jen captioned a post on Instagram.

Fin Affleck

Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jen and Ben’s second child, Seraphina, who now goes by the name Fin, was born in 2009. Like her big sister, the cutie has grown up right before our very eyes in the Hollywood spotlight.

The acting pair’s middle child loves accompanying her mom on fun outings, including trips to the store, walks around the neighborhood and more. Fin enjoys sports as she plays soccer.

At Jennifer’s dad’s memorial service in May 2024, the couple’s middle child said, “Hello, my name is Fin Affleck,” in a video that was streamed on the Charleston, West Virginia, Christ Church United Methodist Facebook page.

Samuel Garner Affleck

Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The youngest of the bunch is Samuel. Even though he’s still just a youngster, the twosome revealed he has quite the funny personality.

“Apparently, birthing and raising someone is valued at $168.42,” Jen wrote alongside a photo of a check Samuel wrote to her for “being [his] mom” in January 2020. “I guess I should keep my day job.” She added the hashtags “I would be his mama for free” and “oh wait, I already am” at the end of her cute post.

While Samuel is hilarious, the Elektra actress revealed he’s just as kind. In 2018, Jen shared a heartwarming love note her son wrote and left in a library book. “Hello, You are loved,” the letter read. “I believe in you.” What an amazing little boy!

Ben revealed that his son is a big movie lover, and a huge fan of Star Wars.

“My son knows that I do movies that are kind of fake, and his mom does movies, and that’s all pretend,” the dad of three said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “But he also knows that Star Wars is real. He knows there’s guys out there fighting the emperor and that job needs to get done, and I can do my fake bulls–t, and some people can do an important job.”