Add it to her net worth! Jennifer Garner‘s son, Samuel, made sure to show his mom how grateful he is to have her in his life. How? By paying her of course.

The actress, 47, took to Instagram on Friday, January 10, to show off a picture of a check that her youngest child, 7, wrote up. “Apparently, birthing and raising someone is valued at $168.42,” the star joked alongside the snap. “I guess I should keep my day job. #iwouldbehismamaforfree #ohwaitialreadyam.” The check — made out to “Mama” — comes from the little one’s piggy bank, and it’s for “being my mom.”

Take a look at it below!

People were loving the cute post, as they rushed to the comments section to respond. “Always good to know your value in any negotiation!” one person joked. Another added, “Very specific amount! Maybe taxes.” The 13 Going on 30 star shares her only son with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former pair also have two daughters — Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Samuel know about cash — his parents have tried their best to educate him and his siblings all about that. “Despite everything Ben and Jen have been through, the kids couldn’t be more grounded,” a source close to the amicable exes exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “Violet, Seraphina and Samuel are so well-behaved and polite. “It’s important to Ben and Jen to teach them the value of money.”

Jennifer has also gone above and beyond to teach her young trio to have appreciation, by taking them back to her family farm in Oklahoma to remind them what truly counts in this world. “I want them to learn that we don’t need all kinds of stuff to be happy, and this is the perfect way to teach them that,” the A-lister said in an interview with Heat magazine. “[We’re] a lot like most families, I would imagine … Just being together during my time off and having fun. I love the laughter. Family is very important to me.”

We think it is quite obvious that Jennifer is all about her kids. We can’t wait to hear more of her great motherhood stories!