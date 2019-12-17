They may be raising their kiddos as divorced parents, but Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck couldn’t be more focused on coparenting their three children in the most positive atmosphere. An insider told Closer Weekly the former couple are especially dedicated to keeping Violet, Seraphina and Samuel as humble as possible as they grow up in the Hollywood spotlight.

“Despite everything Ben and Jen have been through, the kids couldn’t be more grounded,” the source close to the amicable exes exclusively revealed to Closer. “Violet, Seraphina and Samuel are so well-behaved and polite.” The insider continued, “It’s important to Ben and Jen to teach them the value of money.”

Ever since Jen and Ben, both 47, called off their 10-year marriage in 2015, they have been frequently spotted on fun-filled family outings with Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. “While Ben and Jen are Hollywood royalty, they’re determined to give their brood a normal, stable upbringing,” the source added. “The kids are lucky enough to grow up in luxury surroundings, but aren’t overly spoiled.”

Although fans were heartbroken when they former lovebirds split, sources are convinced the divorce was a good thing for Ben. Ever since going their separate ways a few years back, the Good Will Hunting star — who has been open and honest about his struggle with alcohol addiction — transformed his body and is now happier and feeling better than ever.

“Ben’s saying bye-bye to his dad body and baggy clothes,” the second insider close to the handsome hunk exclusively told Closer this past January. “He’s been looking different to his friends and there’s a good reason.” After spending some time in rehab in the fall of 2018, the source insisted the Batman actor found a whole new perspective on life.

“He hired a stylist and a personal trainer. Sobriety made him look at all aspects of his life, including his appearance,” the insider explained. “When you have a beard, the disheveled look just doesn’t work, unless you’re going for a sloppy lumberjack [or] drifter vibe, which Ben wasn’t. Ben’s in the best shape of his life and he’s never been more stylish.”

The Academy Award winner’s bond with the mother of his children has only improved too. While chatting with CBS in March 2016, the Gone Girl star gushed over his inspiring coparenting relationship with the 13 Going on 30 actress.

“I am a giant fan of Jennifer. She’s just a fabulous person. She’s just a wonderful person,” he said at the time. “She’s a great mother. She’s a real talent. She has set such a good example and a lead that I follow. She’s somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with.”

Ben and Jen couldn’t be better parents to their three kids!

