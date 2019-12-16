Keeping tradition. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck took their children to church on Sunday, December 14, for a peaceful family outing. The family appeared to be in high spirits as Ben and Jen, both 47, coparent swimmingly.

As the famous family was spotted leaving church, Ben was seen with a single white rose in hand. The handsome actor sported a black long sleeve sweater with gray chinos and his favorite sneakers. He coordinated with his 7-year-old son, Samuel, as the boy also held a white rose and a wore gray ensemble.

As for the Affleck ladies, Jen was seen walking hand-in-hand with her daughter Seraphina. While the actress donned a navy maxi dress with a dolman sleeve, the 10-year-old kept things casual in a royal blue hoodie and black pants. Oldest daughter, Violet, took charge as she walked ahead of her brood. She appeared to be holding a present as she rocked stripes with a pal.

It looks like the Affleck’s have a fun-filled holiday season ahead of them. Jen recently took to Instagram to show off the huge tree her family purchased for Christmas. “It’s a little aggressive,” she joked on December 5, in a photo which demonstrated the tree’s stature.

The church outing comes after Ben and Jen celebrated Thanksgiving as a family. Although the divorced couple have their disagreements, they do their best to come together for their children. An eyewitness told In Touch exclusively the pair are frequently spotted “smiling together.”

After Ben’s recent sobriety “slip” on Halloween, Jen is weary when it comes to including the actor in their family activities. Jen has been concerned Ben won’t be able to remain sober this holiday season and addressed her worries with the actor. “She was acting out of love, but it set Ben off because he’s been trying so hard after having a slip recently,” the insider said.

“The kids mean the world to Ben — he wants to be with them — so he doesn’t intend to have another slip,” the insider added. “He’s committed to staying sober, and in time he knows Jen will learn to trust him again.”

Scroll below to see the Afflecks and their day at church.