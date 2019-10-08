Mommy and me time! Jennifer Garner took her youngest kid, Samuel, out for treats on Monday, October 7, after she picked him up from school. As usual, Jen, 47, got coffee for herself and she bought Samuel, 7, a little container of ice cream or what could have possibly been frozen yogurt.

Once they got their snacks, Samuel followed his mom around Los Angeles while she was running her errands. Even though Jen kept an eye on her son at all times, she was spotted looking down at her phone a couple of times like she was expecting a call or reading a text or email. However, Jen made sure that she was present with Samuel and made him feel completely loved during their outing.

The doting mom is also a loving parent to her older kids — Seraphina, 10, and Violet, 13 — all of whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Although Jen and her children get along great, she can sometimes “kill the fun” for them.

“If you’re like me, I kill the fun,” the Camping star told host Jimmy Fallon during the September 12 episode of The Tonight Show. “I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me the dragon. They have all these names for me.”

It’s OK though, because Jen has stopped trying to be her kids’ best friends. Now, she parents them the way that she wants to. “I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mom,” she explained to Katie Couric at an INBOUND panel on Thursday, September 5. “I can’t really complain about my kids. They’re pretty awesome. They humor me.”

To try and change things around, Jen has come up with a fun way for her kids to enjoy themselves. The A-lister admitted that at home her family has a “Yes Day” so the children can basically ask her for something they want and she can’t say no.

“A 13-year-old and a 7-year-old have a different idea about what they’d like to get out of ‘Yes Day,’” she hilariously explained. “They have to agree ’cause it’s just one day.”

After much contemplation, the kids always agree on one thing and Jen says that’s “making an ass out of me.” So funny!

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from Jennifer’s treat-filled outing with son Samuel.