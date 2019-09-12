Whatever works! Every parent sometimes find themselves struggling to get their kids to try and eat new foods — however, Jennifer Garner has found a way to beat the system, and get her children to have an open mind.

The 47-year-old — and mother-of-three — recently sat-down with theSkimm to not only promote her organic baby food brand Once Upon a Farm, but to also discuss how exactly she gets her kids — daughters Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7 – to dive into new foods. “I’ll say, ‘Just try a bite of this,’ and they’ll say, ‘Can we play ‘Like it, Love it, Want More of it?'” the actress said. “They’ll take a bite and we’ll narrate it like we’re a broadcast announcer.”

The 13 Going on 30 star then proceeds to showcase the game, breaking into a broadcaster’s voice. “We’ll say, ‘Oh, look, Sam Affleck has the meatball on his fork. The fork is going to his mouth. Sam Affleck is … it is in his mouth. He is chewing! He’s chewing, he’s chewing, he’s swallowing! You can’t tell what he’s thinking — what is he thinking? And the verdict is … !’” the Alias alum said. “And he’ll say ‘Love it,’ because our goal is if you don’t like it, you say ‘Like it’ — I’m sorry, it’s lying, but true. If you [actually] like it, you say, ‘Love it.’ ‘Wants more of it,’ you want some more of it.”

“You’re never supposed to say, ‘Ew, gross,’” Jennifer added.

The Golden Globes winner — who shares her children with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck — has always been open about introducing new foods to people, which is one of the reasons she has been focused on her baby food company. “It just makes you happy to pick something up and eat it,” the A-lister told CBS in summer 2018.

“If I had any idea how happy it would make my mom to be part of bringing this little farm back to life, I would have done it ten times over,” the Hollywood star added, referring to her purchase of the Oklahoma land where her mother once lived — she now uses the property for her company.

Well, Jennifer’s kids may be too old for baby food, but we’re going to assume she got her little ones to be taste-testers at least!