We have seen time and time again that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are amicable exes — and they showed that once more when they both teamed up to take their son, Samuel, to swimming class.

The pair — who tied the knot in 2005 before splitting in 2018 — were spotted out and about together, as they took their youngest child, 7, to learn how to swim. The actor, 46, was seen in a grey shirt and green pants, while his ex, 47, also want the casual route in the same colored tee, but matched with dark jeans and some white sneakers. We can’t say we’re surprised that the duo is hanging out — they have been quite open about their desire to successfully coparent, and about how much they still mean to each other.

“She’s wonderful,” the Justice League star once gushed during an appearance on Today. “I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible.” The former duo also share daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10. “Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central part of your life, and that’s good,” Ben continued, adding that he tries “very hard” to be a “pretty good dad” to his children.

“Dads are so important to kids, and it’s our responsibility to be there for them, and to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms. That’s really the central preoccupation in my life,” he confessed. “It’s what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.” So true!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Ben and Jennifer taking their boy to swimming class!