Coparenting

Meanwhile, Jen went to Disneyland with Seraphina and Samuel in mid-June. Clearly, it’s important to both parents that they get in a lot of quality time with their children. Ben once said of his ex said during an appearance on Today, “She’s wonderful. I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible.”