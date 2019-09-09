So sweet! Jennifer Garner was spotted leaving church with her three kids on Sunday, September 8. The beloved Peppermint actress looked as good as always as she stepped out of the service alongside her daughters Violet Affleck, 13, and Seraphina Affleck, 10, as well as her 7-year-old son, Samuel Affleck.

The 47-year-old beauty — who shares her kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck — recently admitted that she’s taken a lot of stress off when it comes to raising her kiddos. “I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mom,” she told Katie Couric at an INBOUND panel on September 5. “I can’t really complain about my kids. They’re pretty awesome. They humor me.” Aww!

