Even though it must have been rough for Jennifer Garner to deal with her divorce from Ben Affleck after their 10-year marriage, it seems like she is now back on a good route thanks to her man John Miller.

“John is the complete opposite of Ben,” an insider reveals to Us Weekly. “Jen feels like she’s finally found a true partner.” While the pair haven’t made many public appearances together, it is for a good reason. “They know what works,” the source continues, adding that the couple see each other a few times a week.

The 13 Going on 30 star and her boyfriend seem like a strong pair, especially since they both have kids. Jennifer shares daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son, Samuel, 7, with the Gone Girl director, while John has children of his own from a previous marriage. “John and Jen are in similar places in their lives, and can relate to raising kids after a divorce,” the insider explains.

“They’re on the same page, and understand where things stand,” the source adds. However, there is something that the duo doesn’t have in common — the burger CEO isn’t famous — but the Alias alum prefers that.

“[Jennifer] loves that he’s not in the entertainment industry and is just a simple guy,” another source told the outlet. It also helps that the Justice League actor is apparently fine with his ex’s new man.

“Jen having a boyfriend has been the best thing to happen to Ben and Jen in a long time,” an insider previously said. “Ben’s become a better parent … [Ben’s] really showing Jen that he can be a better person. They’re coparenting in a way they never have before.” So great!

It is a joy to hear that all parties involved seem to be happy with their current situation — we wish them nothing but the best!