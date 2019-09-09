Ben Affleck Goes Shopping with Kids

Ben Affleck Enjoys Family Fun Time During Shopping Trip With Kids Seraphina and Samuel — See the Snaps!

Sep 9, 2019
AwwBen Affleck seems to be spending a ton of time with his kids, as they were recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles. The Batman star looked happier than ever as he took his youngest children, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck, for a shopping trip around the Brentwood neighborhood on Sunday, September 8.

The 47-year-old has been on total daddy duty lately as he’s been enjoying a ton of quality time with Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — as well as his daughter Violet, 13. After recently celebrating one year of sobriety, a source close to the actor dished that “Ben is in a great place in his recovery and life,” Us Weekly reported. “He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be.” Ben is one stand-up dad!

To see more pics from his sweet outing with Seraphina and Samuel, scroll through the gallery below!

